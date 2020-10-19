Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

SMCI traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.29. 154,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,027. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $896.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,162,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $1,046,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.