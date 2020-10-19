swisspartners Advisors Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises approximately 3.8% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 317.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.78. 260,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,901,409. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

