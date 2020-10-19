swisspartners Advisors Ltd Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 7.1% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Alphabet by 28.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $16.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,551.18. 46,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,812. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,519.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,433.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price target (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. 140166 increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

