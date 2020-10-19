Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.49

Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 38820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76.

In other Switchback Energy Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 548,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $5,598,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SBE)

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

