TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $20.35 on Thursday. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

