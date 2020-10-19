TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $20.35 on Thursday. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72.

About TELENET GRP HLD/ADR

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

