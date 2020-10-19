Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post $45.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.71 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $43.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $183.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.90 million to $185.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $195.39 million, with estimates ranging from $190.40 million to $200.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%.

TRNO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 284,743 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 43.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.64. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.