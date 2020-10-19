Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,190,000 after purchasing an additional 251,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.16.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.72. 109,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,421,234. The firm has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.