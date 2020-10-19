Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.38.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.12. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.