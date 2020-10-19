Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day moving average is $127.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

