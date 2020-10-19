The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,087 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth $504,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

BA traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $168.26. 338,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,238,699. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $375.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.27. The company has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

