The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.27.

CG opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $635,535.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 879,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,450,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,682 shares of company stock worth $34,773,061 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $1,547,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 170.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 154,127 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $2,392,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

