The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.86. The National Security Group shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

NSEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of The National Security Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Fred Clark, Jr. purchased 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $28,361.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,633 shares in the company, valued at $857,099.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,101 shares of company stock valued at $34,250. 53.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC)

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

