The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

