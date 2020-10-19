The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.11

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.11 and last traded at $108.11, with a volume of 676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.23.

PRSC has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,753.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $282.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 81.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 30.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 278,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter.

The Providence Service Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRSC)

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

