The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.11

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.11 and last traded at $108.11, with a volume of 676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.23.
PRSC has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,753.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 81.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 30.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 278,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter.
The Providence Service Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRSC)
The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.