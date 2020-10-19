The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGPYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

SGPYY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,234. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.00. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

