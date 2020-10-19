The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Founders Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Founders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 3.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.6% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 56,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.4% during the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 27.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.43. 212,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,184,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.