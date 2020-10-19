The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.38. The company had a trading volume of 204,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,184,440. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

