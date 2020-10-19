Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.4 days.

Shares of Topcon stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Topcon has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Topcon had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $227.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

