Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$88.50

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$88.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.94.

TSE:TIH opened at C$84.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 27.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$52.36 and a 12 month high of C$85.77.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$879.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 3.6656493 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.50, for a total transaction of C$1,470,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.00, for a total transaction of C$284,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,361,529. Insiders sold 59,605 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,661 in the last three months.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

