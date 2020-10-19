Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $170.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.74.

TSCO stock opened at $153.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.12 and a 200-day moving average of $127.19. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

