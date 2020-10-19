Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 7,302 call options on the company. This is an increase of 280% compared to the average daily volume of 1,921 call options.
Shares of ENDP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.78. 284,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,610. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.32. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. Analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
