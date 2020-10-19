Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 7,302 call options on the company. This is an increase of 280% compared to the average daily volume of 1,921 call options.

Shares of ENDP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.78. 284,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,610. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.32. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. Analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENDP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

