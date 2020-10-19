TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Raised to $43.00 at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BRLXF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $35.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

