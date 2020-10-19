TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

