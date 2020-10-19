TransferCoin Market Capitalization Tops $109,647.91 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $109,647.91 and $288.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 85.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

