Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.59

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.59 and last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 1417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

TBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

