TrueChain (TRUE) Hits Market Cap of $17.06 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. TrueChain has a total market cap of $17.06 million and $3.16 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001827 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, CoinBene and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00037623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.07 or 0.04883216 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00030858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001845 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, ZB.COM, HitBTC, DragonEX and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

