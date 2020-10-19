TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in September

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of TTGPF opened at $2.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.54.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

