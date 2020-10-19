U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on USB. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. BofA Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of USB stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

