U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B-

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on USB. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. BofA Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of USB stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Analyst Recommendations for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit