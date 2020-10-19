UBS Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €15.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.60 ($25.41) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.23 ($20.27).

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €13.85 ($16.29) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($43.41). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.73.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

