UBS Group Analysts Give Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) a €63.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.83 ($62.16).

STM stock opened at €50.90 ($59.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.20. Stabilus S.A. has a twelve month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a twelve month high of €64.55 ($75.94). The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

