UBS Group Analysts Give Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) a €63.00 Price Target

Oct 19th, 2020

UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.83 ($62.16).

STM stock opened at €50.90 ($59.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.20. Stabilus S.A. has a twelve month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a twelve month high of €64.55 ($75.94). The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM)

