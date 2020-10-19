UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €190.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €164.56 ($193.60).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €138.28 ($162.68) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €140.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €133.31.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

