UBS Group Reiterates “€10.50” Price Target for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F)

UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.23 ($14.39).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 1 year high of €9.08 ($10.68).

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.