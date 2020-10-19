UBS Group Reiterates “€8.50” Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

UBS Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.25 ($12.06) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.29 ($9.75).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

