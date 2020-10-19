UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of Daimler stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. Daimler has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
