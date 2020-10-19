UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. Daimler has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by ($0.24). Daimler had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daimler will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.