Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Hits Market Cap of $314,524.97

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $314,524.97 and $434.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

