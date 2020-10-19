Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 2.5% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.45. 38,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,158. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $211.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.66. The company has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

