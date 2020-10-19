United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 474,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 388,078 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 429,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after acquiring an additional 60,070 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $174.39. The company had a trading volume of 89,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $177.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.79 and its 200-day moving average is $126.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

