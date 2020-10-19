UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Oppenheimer

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $353.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $346.68.

NYSE:UNH opened at $329.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.69. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $333.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders sold a total of 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

