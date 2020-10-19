UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $385.00 at Piper Sandler

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2020 earnings at $16.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $346.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $329.90 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $333.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

