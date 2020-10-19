Uponor (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Update

Uponor (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Uponor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPNRF opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01. Uponor has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

About Uponor

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions – Europe, Building Solutions – North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including multilayer and flexible pipe, and hygienic control systems, as well as fittings; ceiling, underfloor, and wall heating and cooling systems; room temperature controls; and radiator connection components.

