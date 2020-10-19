Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.27

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 43381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $48,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $463,564.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,723 shares of company stock valued at $699,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Upwork by 82.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 70.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

