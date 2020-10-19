Valaris plc (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valaris plc (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,902,200 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 10,288,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

VALPQ stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09. Valaris has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.32. Valaris had a negative net margin of 237.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valaris will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.06 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

