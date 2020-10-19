Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

VUG traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.77. 23,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,737. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

