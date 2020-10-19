Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $16,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.20. 41,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

