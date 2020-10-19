Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Decreased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.4% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $323.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $312.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.35. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

