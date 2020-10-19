Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) Hits New 12-Month High at $142.77

Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.77 and last traded at $142.76, with a volume of 4035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.20.

Get Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.