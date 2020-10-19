Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 53,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,023. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

