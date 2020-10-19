Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,717,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.90. 125,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,073. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.54 and a 200 day moving average of $158.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.