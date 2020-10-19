Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $38,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 377,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,373,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.29. 112,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,120. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

