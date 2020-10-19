Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Reduced by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after buying an additional 5,752,798 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $107.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,120. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

